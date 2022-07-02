iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.23

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 30th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.227 per share by the exchange traded fund on Friday, July 8th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. This is a positive change from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21.

NASDAQ:TLT opened at $115.82 on Friday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $108.11 and a 12 month high of $155.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $115.70 and its 200 day moving average is $129.65.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

