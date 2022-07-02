iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Raises Dividend to $0.12 Per Share

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 30th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.119 per share on Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. This is an increase from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $120.21 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $119.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.06. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $116.04 and a 52 week high of $132.23.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IEI. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 402,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,118,000 after purchasing an additional 64,171 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 73.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 116,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,272,000 after purchasing an additional 49,670 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,054,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,723,000 after purchasing an additional 192,872 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,537,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 61,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,516,000 after purchasing an additional 5,414 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

