iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) Raises Dividend to $0.13 Per Share

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 30th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.126 per share on Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. This is a positive change from iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

Shares of NASDAQ:IGIB opened at $51.49 on Friday. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $49.85 and a 12 month high of $61.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.84.

Get iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 282,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,474,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 43.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 184,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,128,000 after purchasing an additional 55,706 shares in the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,066,000. West Michigan Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $288,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 82.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.