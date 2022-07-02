iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) Shares Purchased by Brewster Financial Planning LLC

Brewster Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,543 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the quarter. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF accounts for approximately 8.5% of Brewster Financial Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Brewster Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $8,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Choate Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 233.8% in the fourth quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000.

Shares of ICF stock opened at $61.84 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.84. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a one year low of $88.40 and a one year high of $104.37.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

