iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) is Darrow Company Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Darrow Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 118,683 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,308 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 6.1% of Darrow Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Darrow Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 462.3% in the 4th quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Savior LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 51.0% in the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 183.6% in the 1st quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000.

NYSEARCA:IEMG opened at $48.70 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $48.08 and a 12 month high of $66.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.12.

