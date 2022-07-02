iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.09

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 30th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of 0.086 per share on Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st.

NASDAQ:IUSB opened at $47.12 on Friday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $45.68 and a 12 month high of $54.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.56.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE grew its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $598,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 13,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 109.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 10,158 shares during the period.

