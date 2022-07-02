iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF (BATS:EEMV) Shares Bought by Asset Dedication LLC

Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF (BATS:EEMV – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,294 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,529 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEMV. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $378,000. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 9,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $1,255,000.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $55.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.08.

