iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Stock Position Increased by Hoese & Co LLP

Hoese & Co LLP increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,685 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises approximately 3.3% of Hoese & Co LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Hoese & Co LLP’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $3,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QUAL. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 182.7% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $43,000.

BATS:QUAL opened at $112.32 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.77. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.96 and a 52 week high of $88.63.

