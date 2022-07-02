iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB) Increases Dividend to $0.03 Per Share

iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 30th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of 0.032 per share on Friday, July 8th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. This is a boost from iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

NASDAQ:SUSB opened at $24.16 on Friday. iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $23.73 and a 12 month high of $26.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.76.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB – Get Rating) by 22.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,733 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,308 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF worth $707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

