iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on July 8th

iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 30th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share on Friday, July 8th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. This is an increase from iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

SUSC traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.32. The company had a trading volume of 456,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,162. iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $22.64 and a 12 month high of $28.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.01.

Get iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 10.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 317,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,970,000 after buying an additional 30,875 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $382,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 782,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,666,000 after purchasing an additional 216,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 223,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,629,000 after buying an additional 9,717 shares during the last quarter.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.