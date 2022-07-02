iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (IBTD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on July 8th

iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTD – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 30th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of 0.027 per share on Friday, July 8th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st.

IBTD opened at $24.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.18. iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $24.82 and a 12 month high of $25.68.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTD – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 29,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $737,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 0.54% of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

