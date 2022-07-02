iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTD) to Issue $0.03 Monthly Dividend

iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 30th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of 0.027 per share on Friday, July 8th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st.

Shares of IBTD opened at $24.92 on Friday. iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $24.82 and a 1 year high of $25.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.18.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTD – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 16,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC owned about 0.30% of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

