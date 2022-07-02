iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.04 Per Share

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 30th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.043 per share on Friday, July 8th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. This is a positive change from iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBTG opened at $23.71 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.22. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $22.98 and a 12-month high of $25.89.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG – Get Rating) by 216.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,404 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,870 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 1.26% of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF worth $1,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

