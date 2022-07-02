iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NASDAQ:IBTH)

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTH – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 30th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.029 per share on Friday, July 8th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st.

NASDAQ:IBTH opened at $23.33 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.96. iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $22.53 and a 1-year high of $25.93.

