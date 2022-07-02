iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTK) Declares $0.04 Monthly Dividend

iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTK – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 30th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.038 per share on Friday, July 8th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st.
Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $21.01 on Friday. iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $20.00 and a 12-month high of $23.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.88.
