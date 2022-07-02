iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:IBTL) Trading 0.7% Higher

iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:IBTL – Get Rating) traded up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $21.89 and last traded at $21.85. 351 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 4,428 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.70.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.06.

