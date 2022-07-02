iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.36 Per Share

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 30th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of 0.361 per share by the exchange traded fund on Friday, July 8th. This represents a $4.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. This is a positive change from iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.34.

Shares of NASDAQ EMB opened at $86.15 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $88.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.96. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $84.07 and a 52-week high of $113.64.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. SVB Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 5,006.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the period. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $411,000. Finally, BTS Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares during the period.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

