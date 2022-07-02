iShares MBS ETF (MBB) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 1st

iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 30th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st.

Shares of MBB opened at $98.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.76. iShares MBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $94.32 and a fifty-two week high of $108.83.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $485,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $889,000. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 55,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,457,000 after buying an additional 9,176 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 344,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,046,000 after purchasing an additional 34,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 8,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

