iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Purchased by Zhang Financial LLC

Zhang Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 55.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,507 shares during the quarter. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,129,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,203,064,000 after acquiring an additional 7,976,631 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,146,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,316,055,000 after buying an additional 1,925,735 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,173,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,901,952,000 after buying an additional 610,141 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,607,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $834,596,000 after buying an additional 3,417,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,117,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $482,227,000 after buying an additional 1,101,661 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA opened at $62.64 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.99. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $61.12 and a 1 year high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

