iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Sold by Zhang Financial LLC

Zhang Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,065 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF makes up about 0.8% of Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $4,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Successful Portfolios LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 21,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 207,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,411,000 after acquiring an additional 6,136 shares during the period. Keystone Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 61,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,076,000 after buying an additional 1,707 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $662,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 98,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,942,000 after buying an additional 21,511 shares during the period.

Shares of EFV opened at $43.54 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.28. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1 year low of $49.15 and a 1 year high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

