iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Sold by Berkshire Bank

Berkshire Bank lowered its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,223 shares during the period. Berkshire Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EEM. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 95,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,835,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 133.0% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 16,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 66.0% in the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 2,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $39.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.91. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $38.94 and a 52-week high of $54.78.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

