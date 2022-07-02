iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF (NYSEARCA:FM) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $32.11

iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF (NYSEARCA:FM – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $32.11 and traded as low as $26.67. iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF shares last traded at $26.82, with a volume of 30,074 shares changing hands.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.06.

Get iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF by 6.8% in the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF in the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 52,216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928 shares in the last quarter.

The iShares MSCI Frontier 100 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Frontier Markets 100 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund will concentrate its investments (that is, hold 25% or more of its total assets) in a particular industry or group of industries, which may include large-, mid- or small-capitalization companies, to approximately the same extent that the Underlying Index is concentrated.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.