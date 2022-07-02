iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) Stock Holdings Reduced by GFS Advisors LLC

GFS Advisors LLC lowered its position in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,969 shares during the quarter. GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $91,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $97,000. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI India ETF alerts:

INDA opened at $39.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.07 and a 200-day moving average of $43.57. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 52-week low of $30.57 and a 52-week high of $38.21.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.