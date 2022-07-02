iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW) Shares Purchased by Millburn Ridgefield Corp

Millburn Ridgefield Corp boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 169,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 606 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF makes up 0.6% of Millburn Ridgefield Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Millburn Ridgefield Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF were worth $9,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $222,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Sepio Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 101,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,161,000 after purchasing an additional 15,854 shares in the last quarter. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC now owns 12,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 70.4% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 142,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,209,000 after purchasing an additional 58,845 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA EWW opened at $46.46 on Friday. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a 1-year low of $43.67 and a 1-year high of $55.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.11.

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

