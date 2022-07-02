iShares MSCI Qatar Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:QAT) Shares Up 0.5%

iShares MSCI Qatar Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:QAT – Get Rating) shot up 0.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $20.91 and last traded at $20.91. 7,966 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 33,710 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.81.
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.48 and a 200 day moving average of $22.64.
