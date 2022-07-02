iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) Plans $0.13 Monthly Dividend

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 30th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.133 per share on Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ PFF opened at $33.02 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.63. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $31.92 and a 1-year high of $39.64.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PFF. SVB Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 11.3% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,652,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,607,000 after purchasing an additional 269,954 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the first quarter valued at $4,675,000. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the first quarter valued at $4,462,000. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the first quarter worth $1,199,000. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the first quarter worth $1,071,000.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

