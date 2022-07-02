iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Stock Holdings Decreased by Zhang Financial LLC

Zhang Financial LLC reduced its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 136,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,324 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF comprises approximately 3.7% of Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Zhang Financial LLC owned approximately 0.16% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $22,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

NYSEARCA IWN opened at $138.12 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $145.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.90. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $133.55 and a 12-month high of $178.19.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

