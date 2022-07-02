iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Shares Sold by DAGCO Inc.

DAGCO Inc. decreased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 41.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,857 shares during the quarter. DAGCO Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWP. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,525,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000,000 after purchasing an additional 288,902 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,471,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,801,000 after purchasing an additional 26,301 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,314,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,727,000 after purchasing an additional 37,855 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,603,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,777,000 after purchasing an additional 53,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,601,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,512,000 after purchasing an additional 11,531 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWP opened at $80.34 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $74.75 and a 12 month high of $123.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.11.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

