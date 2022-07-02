iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 30th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.077 per share on Friday, July 8th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. This is an increase from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

NASDAQ:SHV opened at $110.02 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.25. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $109.95 and a twelve month high of $110.49.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $4,101,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 916.8% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 26,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,948,000 after purchasing an additional 24,113 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 338.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 16,748 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 208.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 21,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 14,557 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $1,466,000.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

