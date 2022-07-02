iShares US Consumer Goods ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares US Consumer Goods ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 5,733 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 100,193 shares.The stock last traded at $194.27 and had previously closed at $195.49.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $199.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $200.32.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new position in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 154.7% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000.

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

