Jack Nielsen Sells 11,038 Shares of Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) Stock

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) Director Jack Nielsen sold 11,038 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.04, for a total transaction of $574,417.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,732,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,252,153.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Jack Nielsen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 29th, Jack Nielsen sold 3,533 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.20, for a total transaction of $184,422.60.

On Monday, June 27th, Jack Nielsen sold 86,209 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.37, for a total transaction of $4,514,765.33.

On Friday, June 24th, Jack Nielsen sold 11,528 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total transaction of $600,147.68.

On Wednesday, April 20th, Jack Nielsen sold 30,177 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.14, for a total transaction of $1,573,428.78.

On Monday, April 18th, Jack Nielsen sold 4,195 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.14, for a total transaction of $218,727.30.

On Thursday, April 14th, Jack Nielsen sold 13,668 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.08, for a total transaction of $711,829.44.

On Tuesday, April 12th, Jack Nielsen sold 19,955 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total transaction of $998,747.75.

On Thursday, April 7th, Jack Nielsen sold 5,266 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.25, for a total transaction of $264,616.50.

On Monday, April 4th, Jack Nielsen sold 1,027 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $51,350.00.

Shares of NASDAQ HRMY traded up $3.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.00. 394,768 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 458,829. The company has a quick ratio of 4.88, a current ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $25.09 and a one year high of $54.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.00 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.85.

Harmony Biosciences ( NASDAQ:HRMY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.26. Harmony Biosciences had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 69.07%. The company had revenue of $85.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the first quarter worth $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the first quarter worth $74,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Harmony Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Harmony Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 1,065.5% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 3,090 shares during the period. 75.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders in the United States. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

