Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Unilever (LON:ULVR) a GBX 4,130 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,130 ($50.67) price objective on Unilever (LON:ULVR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,600 ($56.43) target price on Unilever in a report on Friday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 4,600 ($56.43) target price on shares of Unilever in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,100 ($50.30) target price on Unilever in a report on Monday, June 27th. Barclays decreased their target price on Unilever from GBX 4,600 ($56.43) to GBX 4,000 ($49.07) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Unilever presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 3,952.14 ($48.49).

Shares of ULVR stock opened at GBX 3,800 ($46.62) on Tuesday. Unilever has a fifty-two week low of GBX 3,267.50 ($40.09) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 4,388 ($53.83). The firm has a market capitalization of £96.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,909.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.60, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 3,643.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 3,672.13.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th were given a dividend of GBX 35.90 ($0.44) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Unilever’s payout ratio is 86.66%.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

