Jefferies Financial Group Begins Coverage on Polaris (NYSE:PII)

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Polaris’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.90 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.84 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.58 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $9.57 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.10 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.07 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.85 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.25 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PII. Raymond James dropped their target price on Polaris from $149.00 to $131.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Polaris from $165.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Polaris from $150.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Northcoast Research restated a buy rating on shares of Polaris in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Polaris from $145.00 to $139.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $128.82.

Shares of NYSE PII opened at $101.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.64. Polaris has a twelve month low of $94.24 and a twelve month high of $139.79.

Polaris ( NYSE:PII Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 43.24%. Polaris’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Polaris will post 10.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. Polaris’s payout ratio is presently 37.10%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Polaris in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Polaris in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Polaris in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Polaris in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Polaris by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates through six segments: ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

