Jefferies Financial Group Cuts Avient (NYSE:AVNT) Price Target to $51.00

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Jefferies Financial Group from $67.00 to $51.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Avient’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.85 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.35 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.40 EPS.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Avient from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st.

AVNT stock opened at $39.22 on Tuesday. Avient has a 1-year low of $38.74 and a 1-year high of $61.46. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.74 and its 200-day moving average is $49.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Avient ( NYSE:AVNT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Avient had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 4.76%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Avient will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.237 per share. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. Avient’s dividend payout ratio is 37.40%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Avient by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Avient by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 48,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,738,000 after buying an additional 5,236 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Avient by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avient in the 4th quarter valued at $9,202,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Avient by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,335,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,349,000 after purchasing an additional 352,512 shares during the period. 94.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avient Corporation provides specialized formulator, services, and sustainable material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks.

