JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) Cut to “Hold” at Loop Capital

Loop Capital lowered shares of JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Loop Capital currently has $8.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $10.00.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on JOAN. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on JOANN from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of JOANN from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 6th. Bank of America cut shares of JOANN from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of JOANN from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of JOANN from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.67.

NASDAQ JOAN opened at $7.73 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.20. JOANN has a twelve month low of $6.23 and a twelve month high of $16.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.10. The company has a market capitalization of $314.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.28 and a beta of 1.22.

JOANN ( NASDAQ:JOAN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.29). JOANN had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 44.49%. The company had revenue of $498.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $517.09 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that JOANN will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. JOANN’s dividend payout ratio is currently 400.04%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of JOANN by 86.7% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JOANN during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of JOANN during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of JOANN by 920.0% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 9,200 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of JOANN during the first quarter valued at about $122,000. Institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing and fabrics, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing construction supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

