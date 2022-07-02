Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 41.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,974 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,260,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,016,000 after purchasing an additional 96,068 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 7,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 9,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $133.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $138.54 and a 200 day moving average of $143.62. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $127.16 and a 12-month high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.