John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO) Short Interest Down 54.3% in June

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, a decline of 54.3% from the May 31st total of 27,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 48,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 93.3% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. 18.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund alerts:

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $37.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,871. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.94. John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $31.95 and a one year high of $52.88.

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the financial services sector.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.