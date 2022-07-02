John Menzies (LON:MNZS) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $497.60

John Menzies plc (LON:MNZS – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 497.60 ($6.10) and traded as high as GBX 600 ($7.36). John Menzies shares last traded at GBX 597 ($7.32), with a volume of 146,884 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of £549.81 million and a PE ratio of 4,272.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 552.81, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 596.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 499.87.

In other John Menzies news, insider Christian Kappelhoff-Wulff sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 591 ($7.25), for a total value of £295,500 ($362,532.20).

John Menzies plc provides aviation services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and internationally. It offers cargo handling; into-plane fueling services and fuel farm management to airlines, airports, oil companies, and other partners; and ground services, including passenger check-in, customer relations, VIP meet and greet, executive lounges, ramp handling, baggage sorting, loading and tracing, de-icing services, cabin cleaning and presentation, asset maintenance, and aircraft washing services, as well as cargo forwarding services.

