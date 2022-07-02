JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give GSK (LON:GSK) a GBX 1,900 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,900 ($23.31) target price on GSK (LON:GSK – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on GSK. Shore Capital reiterated a not rated rating on shares of GSK in a report on Friday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 1,750 ($21.47) price objective on shares of GSK in a report on Thursday, May 19th. UBS Group set a GBX 1,790 ($21.96) price objective on shares of GSK in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 1,800 ($22.08) price objective on shares of GSK in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 2,100 ($25.76) target price on shares of GSK in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GSK currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,761.92 ($21.62).

Get GSK alerts:

LON GSK opened at GBX 1,785.60 ($21.91) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.36. GSK has a 12-month low of GBX 1,362.80 ($16.72) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,817 ($22.29). The company has a market capitalization of £90.78 billion and a PE ratio of 1,767.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,746.89 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,669.87.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were issued a GBX 14 ($0.17) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.21%.

In related news, insider Manvinder Singh Banga acquired 647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,691 ($20.75) per share, for a total transaction of £10,940.77 ($13,422.61).

GSK Company Profile (Get Rating)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.