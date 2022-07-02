JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Pennon Group (OTCMKTS:PEGRY) Price Target to GBX 1,070

Pennon Group (OTCMKTS:PEGRY – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,200 ($14.72) to GBX 1,070 ($13.13) in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. HSBC raised shares of Pennon Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Pennon Group from GBX 1,020 ($12.51) to GBX 990 ($12.15) in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Pennon Group from GBX 1,120 ($13.74) to GBX 1,100 ($13.50) in a research report on Monday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1,053.33.

PEGRY stock opened at $23.29 on Tuesday. Pennon Group has a 12-month low of $23.29 and a 12-month high of $52.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.34 and its 200 day moving average is $28.23.

Pennon Group Plc engages in the environmental infrastructure businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of European Union, China, and internationally. The company's Water segment comprises the regulated water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; and water services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire.

