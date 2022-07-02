JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Price Target to $96.00

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $96.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on Micron Technology from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Summit Insights lowered Micron Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Sunday, June 12th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Micron Technology from $113.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Susquehanna reiterated a buy rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Micron Technology from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $87.42.

Shares of MU stock opened at $53.65 on Tuesday. Micron Technology has a 12-month low of $51.40 and a 12-month high of $98.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.17.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 21.15% and a net margin of 28.95%. The firm had revenue of $8.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Micron Technology will post 9.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th will be given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. This is an increase from Micron Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.03%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Micron Technology by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 12,632 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Micron Technology by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its stake in Micron Technology by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 3,062 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma raised its stake in Micron Technology by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 7,878 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in Micron Technology by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 10,803 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

