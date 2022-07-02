JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Target Price to $2,800.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $3,200.00 to $2,800.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JMP Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $3,300.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Alphabet from $3,270.00 to $3,000.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Mizuho lowered their price target on Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,500.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $2,650.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,000.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $3,277.59.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $2,174.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 trillion, a PE ratio of 19.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.85. Alphabet has a 1-year low of $2,037.69 and a 1-year high of $3,030.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2,261.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,565.55.

Alphabet’s stock is going to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.70 by ($1.08). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. The business had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $26.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 110.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Brin Sergey sold 2,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,632.28, for a total value of $6,946,586.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,599,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,959,992,099.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $1,144,297.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 497 shares in the company, valued at $1,160,644.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 551,528 shares of company stock worth $24,397,562. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Regatta Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,409,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 219 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 3,235 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,998,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,248,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 924 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. 41.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

