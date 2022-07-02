JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Target Price to $2,435.00

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $2,900.00 to $2,435.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,750.00 to $2,300.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,670.00 to $2,760.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $3,150.00 to $3,210.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Booking from $3,340.00 to $3,000.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $2,717.69.

Shares of BKNG opened at $1,767.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $71.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.04, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.18. Booking has a 1-year low of $1,703.05 and a 1-year high of $2,715.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,091.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,241.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $4.04. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. Booking had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 43.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($5.26) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Booking will post 100.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,100.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,306,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,210.00, for a total value of $404,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,517,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,403 shares of company stock valued at $3,006,347 in the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BKNG. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 13 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 116.7% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 13 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

