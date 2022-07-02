JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Target Price to $225.00

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $275.00 to $225.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the social networking company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Meta Platforms in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Meta Platforms from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Meta Platforms from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $301.59.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Meta Platforms stock opened at $160.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $185.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $232.14. The company has a market capitalization of $433.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.37. Meta Platforms has a fifty-two week low of $154.25 and a fifty-two week high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $27.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.21 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 31.20%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.30 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total transaction of $2,327,429.16. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,913 shares in the company, valued at $2,366,160.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total value of $287,067.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,605 shares in the company, valued at $324,466.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,906 shares of company stock valued at $9,188,306 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 158,101,319 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $53,177,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909,538 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,303,590 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $31,719,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887,737 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 4.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 54,050,797 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $12,019,697,000 after buying an additional 2,281,759 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,627,257 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $13,629,910,000 after buying an additional 950,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at $9,595,113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

About Meta Platforms (Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.