JPMorgan China Growth & Income plc (LON:JCGI) Announces GBX 5.70 Dividend

JPMorgan China Growth & Income plc (LON:JCGI – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, July 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.70 ($0.07) per share on Thursday, September 1st. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON JCGI opened at GBX 437 ($5.36) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 368.70 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 402.90. The company has a current ratio of 11.22, a quick ratio of 11.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.61. The company has a market cap of £363.59 million and a P/E ratio of -1.93. JPMorgan China Growth & Income has a 12-month low of GBX 295.50 ($3.63) and a 12-month high of GBX 724 ($8.88).

In other JPMorgan China Growth & Income news, insider Alexandra Mackesy bought 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 327 ($4.01) per share, with a total value of £29,430 ($36,106.00).

JPMorgan China Growth & Income plc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the Greater China region. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

