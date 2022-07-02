JTC (LON:JTC) Sets New 52-Week Low at $577.00

Jtc Plc (LON:JTC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 577 ($7.08) and last traded at GBX 584 ($7.16), with a volume of 32738 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 602 ($7.39).

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on JTC shares. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of JTC in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 830 ($10.18) price target on shares of JTC in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 945 ($11.59) target price on shares of JTC in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 684.84 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 766.43. The firm has a market capitalization of £861.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,920.00.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a GBX 5.07 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This is a positive change from JTC’s previous dividend of $2.60. This represents a yield of 0.66%. JTC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.75%.

In other JTC news, insider Wendy Holley purchased 13,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 760 ($9.32) per share, with a total value of £99,468.80 ($122,032.63). Also, insider Nigel Le Quesne purchased 30,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 662 ($8.12) per share, with a total value of £199,010.44 ($244,154.63).

About JTC (LON:JTC)

JTC PLC provides fund, corporate, and private wealth services to institutional and private clients worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Institutional Client Services and Private Client Services. It offers fund services in a range of asset classes, including real estate, private equity, renewables, hedge, debt, and alternative asset classes, as well as other administration services.

