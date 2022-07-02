Jupiter (JUP) Price Hits $0.0109

Jupiter (JUP) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 2nd. One Jupiter coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0109 or 0.00000057 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Jupiter has traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar. Jupiter has a total market cap of $10.92 million and $7.04 million worth of Jupiter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.95 or 0.00160467 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005179 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 52.1% against the dollar and now trades at $125.02 or 0.00648127 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.28 or 0.00084384 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002342 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001629 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00016189 BTC.

Jupiter Profile

Jupiter’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,174,486 coins. Jupiter’s official Twitter account is @JUP_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . Jupiter’s official website is gojupiter.tech . The official message board for Jupiter is gojupiter.tech/roadmap-info

According to CryptoCompare, “Jupiter is a blockchain that operates on a Java-coded platform and also employs private blockchains for enterprise and special use case solutions. “

