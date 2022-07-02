K-Bro Linen Inc. (OTCMKTS:KBRLF) Short Interest Update

K-Bro Linen Inc. (OTCMKTS:KBRLF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a drop of 35.5% from the May 31st total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of KBRLF stock remained flat at $$24.99 during trading hours on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.25 and its 200 day moving average is $26.36. K-Bro Linen has a 52 week low of $24.55 and a 52 week high of $32.19.

Get K-Bro Linen alerts:

KBRLF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$50.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$56.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th.

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, surgical gowns, and drapes and other linens.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for K-Bro Linen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K-Bro Linen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.