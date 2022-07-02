K9 Gold (CVE:KNC) Trading Up 27.3%

K9 Gold Corp. (CVE:KNC – Get Rating)’s share price was up 27.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.14. Approximately 114,630 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 126,767 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.
The company has a market cap of C$9.89 million and a P/E ratio of -3.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.17.
K9 Gold Company Profile (CVE:KNC)
Featured Stories
- Schnitzer Steel Witnesses A Strong Quarter On The Back Of Strong Domestic Demand
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/27 – 7/1
- Accolade Moves Higher But Growth Is Slowing
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM): Don’t Miss This Dividend
- RH Gives Good Reason To Get Defensive
Receive News & Ratings for K9 Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K9 Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.