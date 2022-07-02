K9 Gold (CVE:KNC) Trading Up 27.3%

K9 Gold Corp. (CVE:KNC – Get Rating)’s share price was up 27.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.14. Approximately 114,630 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 126,767 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

The company has a market cap of C$9.89 million and a P/E ratio of -3.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.17.

K9 Gold Company Profile (CVE:KNC)

K9 Gold Corp. engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of mineral interests. It holds 100% interests in the Stony Lake East Gold project consisting of 8 mineral licenses covering an area of 13,625 hectares located in the Grand Falls province of Newfoundland. The company also owns interests in the Desert Eagle project comprising 97 claims covering an area of 2,004 acres located in Garfield County, Utah, the United States.

