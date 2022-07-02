Kangal Price Down 7.4% This Week (KANGAL)

Kangal (KANGAL) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 2nd. Kangal has a total market cap of $236,012.03 and approximately $116.00 worth of Kangal was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kangal coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Kangal has traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.07 or 0.00165986 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005171 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 77% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.79 or 0.00495838 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.15 or 0.00083587 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002329 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001627 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00016055 BTC.

Kangal Coin Profile

Kangal’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Kangal is https://reddit.com/r/kangaltoken . Kangal’s official Twitter account is @kangaltoken

Buying and Selling Kangal

